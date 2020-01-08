Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The kogi state chapter of the People’s Democratic party , was Tuesday thrown into mourning as the kogi west vice chairman of the party Chief Kola Ojo slumped and died.

Chief Ojo, a legal practitioner was said to have slumped while playing lawn tennis at his Lokoja residence on Tuesday evening when he suddenly slumped.

He was said to have been immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, the state publicity secretary of the party, Bode Ogunmola described the deceased as one of the reliable pillars of the party.

He prayed to God to give the family and party members the fortitude to bear the loss.

Chief Ojo retired few years ago from the legal department of the Central Bank of Nigeria before venturing into partisan politics.

He was elected as the zonal Chairman overseeing the kogi west senatorial district comprising of seven local government areas of the okun- Yoruba speaking group and lokoja and Kotonkarfe axis.

He was re elected in September last year during the state convention.

Chief Ojo in his late 60s hails from Okoro Gbede in ijumu local government area of the state and was described as” highly intelligent, humble, reliable and gentle.