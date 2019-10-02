Former first lady of Kogi Mrs Aisha Audu has pledged to tackle poverty and corruption in Kogi, if elected Governor in the Nov.16, gubernatorial election.

In a statement issued by her Media Office in Abuja on Wednesday, Audu said that with her experience in grassroots politics, she had what it “takes to set up a workable and result-oriented system. “

“I have the solution to the current economic and social malaise on my palms, “ she said.

Audu, the flag bearer of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), said that the structure of the party across the local governments had deepened its root in past months.

The wife of late Prince Abubakar Audu said that the party had become a household name in Kogi, adding that the political structure of her late husband would be incorporated into the party to further drive the vision of the state.

According to her, the 2015 Abubakar Audu/Faleke political family will be part of the structure in order to bring to reality, the late Audu’s dreams for the state.

Audu, who is one of the three female candidates of the 24 governorship contestant, said she had been working underground for the success of the party.

The Kogi East politician said she had scaled through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) process, adding that her name had been published as a candidate.

According to her, it is now time for electorate in Kogi to rally round her and her running mate, Mr Suleiman Ozigi of Kogi Central for the development of the state. (NAN)