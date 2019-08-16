Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The only female governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Princess Iye Grace Adejo, has said she has all it takes to become the first female governor of Kogi State. In this interview, she spoke on her ambition and various issues.

What do you want to do differently if you become the governor of Kogi State?

If elected by the grace of God as a governor, I want to offer genuine selfless service to my people because I see the vision of our founding fathers dilly dallying and being derailed; what is synonymous with Kogi now is violence, non-payment of salaries, thuggery, armed robbery attacks and, disunity among the ethnic groups.

I am coming out to get our people out of hardship by giving them excellent leadership and by the grace of God, I will be the first female governor in Nigeria.

Excellent leadership, in what way?

What I mean by excellent leadership, is a leadership that is selfless, a leadership that is free and has no pressure from any godfather, a leadership that is all inclusive, a leadership that bridges the gap among ethnic groups in the state, a leadership that does not turn our youths into armed thugs and a leadership that creates jobs. That is what I mean by excellent leadership.

It is rumoured that you are being sponsored by some people, how far is it true?

It is a big lie; the rumor is very sad as no one dead or alive is sponsoring me for the governorship seat. I came out to contest based on the conviction that I can liberate our people from the present predicament, and I have what it takes to be the governor of the state. I wonder where this rumour is coming from, but I want to tell you that I am adequately prepared to be the governor of the state as I have a lofty blueprint that I put together to transform the state into one of the best in the country.

But some people are saying certain individual in government from your senatorial district is the one sponsoring you to disrupt the political calculation in the PDP.

I have told you this is a big lie intended to tarnish my image and scuttle my ambition. Well, I cannot claim I don’t know Chief Edward Onoja. I only met him one or two times when I was in tour of duty as an executive commissioner. I brought my CV to make myself available for any free services to the state, and there was no response and that ended there.

You are the only female governorship aspirant in PDP, how do you intend to win the party’s primary election?

Well, when I set out to do anything, I don’t see any limitations and I don’t see myself as a woman,. I see myself as an educated person full of zeal and vibrant ideas to turn things around for good. So to me, I have no limitations, what a man can do, a woman can even do better.

Specifically, what do you think the current government has done wrong that you actually want to correct?

The government has failed to deliver on the promises that it made; it has also failed to know that power is temporary and it shifts; it has also failed the youths because they weren’t represented as they ought to be represented for the first time. The disappointment of the government is as a result of inexperienced handling of issues within the state of which I think they really need to quit and let the experienced ones take over for the betterment of the state.

You said earlier that the government refused to utilize the power they have for a period of time, how?

The previous governments right from the creation of the state had some tangible projects, which they commissioned but the reverse is the case in this government. There is no tangible project which has been commissioned under Governor Yahaya Bello and it doesn’t speak well of them.

And for power shift, it is for us to really experiment what the entire state has and the capabilities that are abound in all the regions, it is also for everyone to showcase what it has and their intelligence.

What are your manifestoes specifically for the womenfolk?

I want to do a lot for the womenfolk. I want to invest in the women and empower the ones that need to be empowered. I want to support them especially the widows and the ones that have something doing like trade.

Empowering the women is like taking a life insurance because you can go to rest when a job is being given to a woman. Women have the zeal to deliver their manifestoes and promises irrespective of the situation surrendering them.

I want to also empower the women on agriculture, skill development and also put a profitable price on their products. I promise to also provide adequate prerequisite to their products like good roads, developed skills, and also encourage them in cooperatives and give them loans to facilitate their businesses.

Finally, if there is any sponsorship, will you abide?

A capital NO to that because no one has the capability of sponsoring me, me being sponsored creates limitations for me and won’t make me to exercise my power.