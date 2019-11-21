Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), on Wednesday condemned the murder of Mrs Salome Abuh, People Democratic Party’s (PDP) Women Leader and three others in Ochadamu by some political thugs.

The National President of NCWS, Dr Gloria Shoda, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, frowned at the killings adding that it was unacceptable.

Shoda expressed concern that the violence that enveloped the state governorship/Senatorial elections on Saturday could escalate to Monday with the killing of the women leader.

She added that it was the fear of violence that discouraged women from being active in politics and on many occasion, acts of violence, intimidation and harassment were visited upon women and most times, the perpetrators were not brought to justice

“It is bad that in this time in our country, when the role of women has become more imperative, the nation continues to lose lives, especially women.

“The gruesome murder of Abuh by rampaging political thugs in Kogi on Monday is most outrageous and must be investigated to deter future occurrence.

“This fear has now played out before us and we find this wrong and unacceptable and call on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to please conduct a forensic investigation and ensure perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice.

“No-one should be allowed to get away with these kind of evil acts against a fellow human being and we condemn this in its entirety.”

According to her it is not a crime to participate in elections and mobilise for a party’s candidate, but it is a crime to take another person’s life. Nigerian women are not happy at the turn of events that led to loss of life in what should be a straightforward democratic exercise.

She added that its time to shut the door on political and electoral violence in Nigeria by tightening and applying the law so that there are clear deterrents in place.

“This is very bad and I am using this opportunity to call on the security agencies to investigate and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

“If 2023 will become a reality in the Nigerian electoral circle, there must be methodological strategies to bring about lasting solutions to the plethora of killings and insecurity witnessed in recent times in the country.

Shoda, who also condemned the manhandling of Natasha Akpoti, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Kogi governorship election by thugs, called for appropriate sanction.

Akpoti was said to have been manhandled by some thugs during the signing of peace accord in Lokoja by political parties before the election.