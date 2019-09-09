Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for the November 16 election in Kogi State, Musa Wada, as no walk over.

This is even as Governor Yahaya Bello has said nothing will be taken for granted in the election, saying the party is fully prepared for the February general elections.

The duo spoke to State House correspondents after Oshiomhole presented to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bello, as the candidate of the APC.

Oshiomhole, who expressed confidence that Bello will win a landslide, said it would not be appropriate to talk about the APC walking over the PDP candidate in the election.

“We have also seen the candidate nominated by the PDP; we want to make sure when we go to the field of play, the people will have no problems voting for our candidate in Kogi State as their preferred candidate,” Oshiomhole said.

“We don’t want to talk about a walk over. These use of the words are unhelpful. We are in a democracy, we believe we will defeat him, we are not going to walk over him, we will contest with him and we will defeat him clearly and squarely,” he said.