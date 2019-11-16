Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

There are reports of heavy inducements of voters and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials by desperate politicians in a bid to win today’s governorship election in Kogi State.

Investigations reveal that voters are being wooed, which was noticed overnight in the lead up to the election, with money and textiles, while INEC Supervising Presiding Officers (SPOs) are been bribed with as much as $1,000 per head.

According to international election observer Centre for Democratic Development, whose trained observers have been keeping watch on the electoral process, “a lot of money has been set aside for today’s election.”

The press statement signed by the director Idayat Hassan reads in part:

“Already, our observers have noted the distribution of gift items such as Ankara textile materials and rice in Lokoja and Koton Karfe Local Government Areas.

“In addition, the latest reports we are receiving from our observers indicate massive inducement of INEC Supervising Presiding Officers (SPO) across the 21 Local Government Areas of the State.

“The reports indicate that one of the parties have made overtures, and has been inducing the SPOs with bribes USD1,000 to buy them over, and get them (the SPOs) to do their bidding on Election Day.

“These reports were further confirmed from Bureau de Change (BDC) Operators within the State who were interviewed. The BDC operators report that there are has been an upsurge in the number of customers calling to change USD1000 to Naira.”

Meanwhile, there is large turn out of voters in the areas visited by Daily Sun in Kabba, Odokoro with the state ALGON Chairman, Taofeek Isa, saying the election will be the most peaceful in the history of the state.