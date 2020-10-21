Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Students of Kogi State Polytechnic Wednesday morning held a demonstration to protest the killing of one of their own by a hit-and-run driver.

The victim, whose name is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report, was said to have been hit in front of the campus gate while attempting to cross the road.

He was said to have been immediately rushed to the hospital but was said to have died in the early hours of today.

When the news of his death filtered into the campus this morning, it was learnt that students were infuriated as they barricaded the ever busy Abuja- lokoja high way to cent their anger.

This blockade has caused a serious gridlock on the highway as vehicular movement have been halted while motorists are now stranded on the highway.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson Willy Aya, speaking to our correspondent, said the police have been drafted to the area to ensure peace.

He assured that the situation has been brought under control and the media will be briefed later on.