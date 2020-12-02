Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday, presented N130,546,068,026 as the 2021 budget to the House of Assembly.

The total budget package for 2021 represents an increase of N7,575,110,017 or 6.16 percent when compared with the 2020 final budget.

During the presentation, the governor said the fiscal strategy of government was anchored on the on-going Public Financial Management Reform (PFM). From 2021 to 2023, the state government fiscal policy is directed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of spending; and achieving better balance between capital and recurrent expenditure

The budget is also aimed at achieving greater control of the wage bill; directing capital expenditure on critical infrastructure such as agriculture, health, road, education, security, water, youth engagement and boosting revenue receipts by identifying and blocking revenue leakages.

The governor said the draft revenue budget has an estimated outlay of N130,546,068,026. The total budget outlay of N130,546,068,026 is divided into recurrent revenue of N82,464,412,854 representing 63.17 percent and capital receipts of N48,081,655,172 representing 36.83 percent.

On the objectives and target of the 2021 budget, Governor Bello said the specific fiscal objectives of the state is effective allocation of scarce resources to identified critical programmes and projects…