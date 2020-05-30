The Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KGSPHCDA) said it had established a Website that would provide quality and effective healthcare delivery for citizens at the grassroots.

Dr Abubakar Yakubu, the Executive Director, KGSPHCDA, who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja, named the website as ”www.ksphcda.org”.

According to Yakubu, the creation of a website is part of deliberate effort of KGSPHCDA to deepen synergy between the agency, community and development partners within and outside the state.

”Our intension is to make the website current, relevant and interactive so that local, national and international partners can be abreast of our activities.

”This will help our partners to make informed contributions to the consolidation and expansion of the modest achievement recorded in the last two and a half years and beyond,” Yakubu said.

He noted that the agency had intensified Routine Immunisation (IR) campaign through the Inauguration of State Emergency Routine Immunization Coordination Centre (SERICC) in the State and LERICC at the LGA Level.

He added that KGSPHCDA held its maiden news conference in 2018 where the agency unveiled plans to the world.

”This interactive session has gone a long way to cement the cordial relationship between the agency and the press thereby, helping to create public awareness about the activities of PHCDA in the state.

”Others are successful conduct of Baseline Survey of Primary Health Care facilities, which enables the agency and Ministry of Health to have accurate data for policy formulation and implementation in the state.

”There is support for 300 health care facilities to conduct outreach, fixed and mobile sessions to strengthen immunisation services in the state.

”Also, acquisition and furnishing of befitting new office complex for the agency, which has created conducive working atmosphere for staff and development partners,” he said.

Yakubu added that the agency had also expanded the state’s cold store and installation of 100KVA solar energy project ready for commissioning at the cost of N67 million.

”In addition, signing of the agency’s Amendment Bill into Law by the executive governor whose significance is the aspect that incorporates PHCUOR in our edict.

”The commencement of and operationalisation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in Kogi with the approval of N100 million counter-part fund and effective pre- implementation plans for BHCPF in the state,” he stated.

The agency executive director expressed gratitude to Gov. Yahaya Bello and his Deputy, Mr Edward Onoja, for their unflinching support.

”We consider the governor as the father of Primary Healthcare in the state because he has the singular honour of reviving the agency from its comatose state prior to my appointment in October 2017,” he said.

Yakubu commended the development partners who had been standing behind them, noting that the agency’s achievement would not have been possible without them.

He also praised the press for being instrumental to the agency’s activities through news coverage.

He commended the management and staff of the agency for their dedication and commitment to the goals. (NAN)