Kogi State Government has procured the first hospital based Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) chamber in Nigeria.

With this development, Nigeria becomes the fifth country in Africa with such sophisticated medical equipment.

According to a statement on Friday, signed by the Commissioner for Health in Kogi State, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, this is great news for Nigerian patients who hitherto had to travel abroad for such treatments.

Audu said, “Whoever has been following the trend of achievments in Kogi State Health Sector must have now seen the purposeful move to turn the State to a choice destination for Health tourism.

“This is only possible with much thanks to the determination of His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello, to revamp the State’s Health sector and change the old narrative of a moribund sector that supervised substandard services.”

HBOT chamber is a very useful equipment that can help in healing people with both internal and external life threatening injuries as well as in health complications like air or gas embolism, brain and sinus infections, necrotizing soft tissue infections, arterial insufficiency or low blood flow in the arteries, radiation injury, especially as a result of cancer treatment,

anaemia, osteomyelitis, gas gangrene, carbon monoxide poisoning, burns, skin grafts etc.

“HBOT is becoming increasingly popular and mostly used as adjuvant therapy to conventional treatment/management of some life threatening conditions to minimise healing times,” the statement said.