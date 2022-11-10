From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has said the Government of Kogi State is ready to engage Chinese business community in order to expand business and investment opportunities in the state.

Bello stated this during a dialogue meeting on industry and trade between Kogi State and Chinese entrepreneurs co-hosted by Bello and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.

Bello noted that what is important for both countries to make progress is the willingness, the commitment, the readiness and the sincerity of both parties to collaborate to harness all the resources, both natural, human and otherwise for the benefit of both countries and humanity in general.

Bello, who also said there is the political will to attain the desired collaboration, disclosed that he shared a lot of ideology with the people of China both politically and otherwise.

Bello further said he was aware that tribes and religions exist in China, yet, the Chinese people were able to put all of the differences behind them to have one common goal of coming together to harness all that are available within China.

Bello added that the Chinese people were able to achieve their goal successfully politically, economically, technological wise and today, China has become one of the first two leading nations of the world.

“I have that political will of putting all of our people together. That is why ever since I assumed office on the 26th of January, 2016, I have been working tirelessly to ensure that I unite my people, to ensure that there is security of lives and livelihoods of my people and everybody that wants to stay and live and earn in Kogi State, including Chinese and the various investments so far in the state.

“I have that political will to continue to engage China and Chinese, to ensure that all the benefits that are available for us, we take the full benefits of them for our people.

“There are several areas we can engage ourselves. We have the institutional framework ready to engage and we have the authority to engage and get things done as quickly as possible.

“The people are our cardinal objective to serve. And I have given a blanket and an open approval to my people to engage the Chinese side on all fronts for the benefit of all of us,” Bello said.

Bello, while also responding to the invitation of Ambassador Cui to visit China, further said he looked forward to visiting China to explore the available opportunities.

Earlier, Cui recalled his recent visit to Kogi State, saying that Kogi State and China have so much to share in common.

He recalled the election of the new leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which took place last month in Beijing, China, adding that like Nigeria which parades the two major political parties comprising the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, China believed that political parties are not about acquiring power, but about the people.

He expressed delight that both the Chinese and Nigerian sides recognised development in deepening relations.

Cui further said the Government of China believed that the economy is the bedrock and foundation of nations, adding that whatever the aspiration of the Chinese Government, it was to serve the Chinese people and for the good of the international community.

He expressed confidence that with the cooperation between the leadership of Bello in Kogi State and the Government of China in the coming years, a lot will be achieved particularly power plants and nuclear energy.