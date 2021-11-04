From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Motorists plying kabba- Ilorin death trap highway may now heave a sigh of relief as the member representing Yagba Federal Constituency , Hon Leke Abejide’ has commenced the total reconstruction of the road

The lawmaker who is the Chairman, House Committee on Customs & Excise, is said to have paid millions of naira to a construction company to immediately commence work

In a statement made available to newsmen and signed by the media aide to the lawmaker, Abraham Ibukun Eunice, it said the

construction will first commence between Iluagba axis of the highway in ijumu local government area to Isanlu, the headquarters of Yagba East local government

According to the statement, Abejide’ said he has been making unrelenting efforts that the road from Aiyetoro to Egbe be constructed by the Federal Government and had also visited the Minister of Works, but it appears that paucity of funds from the Federal Government may have delayed the work, hence the need for his intervention.

Hon. Leke said after seeing the deplorable state of the road he concluded that the road was beyond palliative interventions but it needed a total reconstruction which made him to mobilise contractors on 3rd of November to commence work immediately.

The statement said that facilities are currently being moved to the site for construction and expansion of the road which will take about 50days to complete.

He reassured the constituents that his words about the development and progress of Yagba are binding and would never change and that whatever he promised he will fulfil without hesitation.

He further emphasized that he would open up rural roads and hinterland across Yagba Federal Constituency before the expiration of his tenure.

