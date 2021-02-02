From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has commended Kogi State Government for the implementation of the 2014 revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), and proper placement of its members especially in the State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja

In a press statement signed by the media aide to the governor, Mohamed Onogwu , it stressed the association made this known in a statement jointly signed in Lokoja by the Leadership of the North Central Caucus of NARD, the leader of the group and his deputy Dr. Abdulquadri Idrisu; and Dr. Emmanuel Bola Jonah Kelvin

According to the statement, in the last one year, NARD had reached out to the government on the need to implement the CONMESS, both directly and from Association of Resident Doctors, noting that the demand was made through its Immediate Past President, Dr. Emmanuel Bola Jonah Kelvin.

While thanking Governor Bello for his understanding the groups further commended his giant strides on infrastructural development particularly in health sector since he assumed office and urged him to sustain the effort.

The statement noted with Concen that the implementation CONMESS was a relief for the state residents doctors which will go along way in addressing some of the challenges in health sector.

The Association also expressed their appreciation to Governor Bello for the gesture, assuring of their total commitment for effective service delivery in saving the lives of the people of the state.