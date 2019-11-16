Kogi results:

Unit 002(Town hall) Okekoko ward,

Kabba/Bunu LG

Senate

PDP- 174

APC- 29

AD- 1

For Governor

PDP- 175

APC- 28

AD-

SDP- 3

Oke koko ward

PU 004

OPEN SPACE, NEAR OLD WELFARE OFFICE

Gov

PDP: 127

APC: 30

Senate

PDP: 135

APC: 26

Ankpa garage polling unit

APC 40

PDP 380

Olam polling units

PDP 336

APC 66

Taiwo road

PDP 409

APC 40

whao！ i cant beleive that Kogites can be this resolute to make a change. as an NBA observer, the results coming in show that PDP is comfortably leading

And this is how my polling Unit Scater the vote

Abejukolo Ward 1 Unit 2

Total Accredited Voters. 328

PDP: 238

APC 77

SPD: 3

ADC: 1

Invalid 9

Obanolu 004unit

PDP Gov.127…….APC Gov.30

PDP Sen.135….APC den.26

EKINRIN ADDE WARD

POLLING UNIT 009 ODO AKODI OPEN SPACE.

Senatorial election

APC: 117

PDP: 106

Governorship Election

APC: 118 Votes.

PDP: 94 Votes

My polling unit.

KOGI DECIDES:

Ega, UNIT 001

PDP 187

APC 33

Idah Local Government

Unit 004 Ayetoro ward 2.

Governorship.

PDP-167

APC-72

Senatorial

PDP-169

APC-69.

Anyigba Ward

Eti-Aja 2

Apc 277

PDP 08

AJAOKUTA LGA, GANAJA PU 017

Apc 252

PDP 86

Sdp 2

ADP 1

Natasha Unit. Pu019 APC 78 SDP 76

Angwajama unit 002 ward. Idah LGA.

Number of acreddited vote =314

NCP=1 vote.

SDP=1 vote

ZLP=1 vote

Invalid vote- 11.

APC= 88 vote.

PDP=211

Okubukun market square unit. Hon Nata of APC looses pulling unit

Governorship

PDP 94

APC 93

Senate

PDP 98

APC 90

EKINRIN ADDE WARD

POLLING UNIT 008 ST Patient Store Open Space

Senatorial Election

APC 145 Votes

PDP 48Votes

Governorship Election

APC: 148 Votes

PDP: 48Votes

This is Honorable Adewale Omofaiye’s polling unit.