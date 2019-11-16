Kogi results:
Unit 002(Town hall) Okekoko ward,
Kabba/Bunu LG
Senate
PDP- 174
APC- 29
AD- 1
For Governor
PDP- 175
APC- 28
AD-
SDP- 3
Oke koko ward
PU 004
OPEN SPACE, NEAR OLD WELFARE OFFICE
Gov
PDP: 127
APC: 30
Senate
PDP: 135
APC: 26
Ankpa garage polling unit
APC 40
PDP 380
Olam polling units
PDP 336
APC 66
Taiwo road
PDP 409
APC 40
whao！ i cant beleive that Kogites can be this resolute to make a change. as an NBA observer, the results coming in show that PDP is comfortably leading
And this is how my polling Unit Scater the vote
Abejukolo Ward 1 Unit 2
Total Accredited Voters. 328
PDP: 238
APC 77
SPD: 3
ADC: 1
Invalid 9
Obanolu 004unit
PDP Gov.127…….APC Gov.30
PDP Sen.135….APC den.26
EKINRIN ADDE WARD
POLLING UNIT 009 ODO AKODI OPEN SPACE.
Senatorial election
APC: 117
PDP: 106
Governorship Election
APC: 118 Votes.
PDP: 94 Votes
My polling unit.
Ega, UNIT 001
PDP 187
APC 33
Idah Local Government
Unit 004 Ayetoro ward 2.
Governorship.
PDP-167
APC-72
Senatorial
PDP-169
APC-69.
[11/16, 4:37 PM] Emmmanuel Adeyemi: Anyigba Ward
Eti-Aja 2
Apc 277
PDP 08
AJAOKUTA LGA, GANAJA PU 017
Apc 252
PDP 86
Sdp 2
ADP 1
Natasha Unit. Pu019 APC 78 SDP 76
Angwajama unit 002 ward. Idah LGA.
Number of acreddited vote =314
NCP=1 vote.
SDP=1 vote
ZLP=1 vote
Invalid vote- 11.
APC= 88 vote.
PDP=211
Okubukun market square unit. Hon Nata of APC looses pulling unit
Governorship
PDP 94
APC 93
Senate
PDP 98
APC 90
EKINRIN ADDE WARD
POLLING UNIT 008 ST Patient Store Open Space
Senatorial Election
APC 145 Votes
PDP 48Votes
Governorship Election
APC: 148 Votes
PDP: 48Votes
This is Honorable Adewale Omofaiye's polling unit.
