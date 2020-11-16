Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Polytechnic campus in Osara was on Monday officially handed over for the official take-off of Confluence University of Science and Technology.

The handing over ceremony of the campus was officially done by the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Usman Ogbo.

The Rector handed over the Osara campus to the Commissioner for Education Science, and Technology, Wemi Jones at a brief but colourful ceremony

Speaking after the handing over, the Commissioner said the ceremony underscores Governor Yahaya Bello’s Commitment to the actualization of the University as a centre of academic excellence.

Jones said the take-off of the University is a topmost priority of the administration even as he commended the Governor for his love for youths who he said wanted them to have a quality education