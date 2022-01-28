From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party, has suspended its State Secretary Arome Okeme for indiscipline and insubordination

The Party in an emergency meeting held in lokoja the state capital and attended by other members has also replaced the suspended Secretary with Musa David Chubiyojo

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the State Party Chairman, Muktar Atima, said the suspension of the Secretary followed his continued disobedience to Party rules and regulations.

Similarly, the Party said the absence of the Secretary from the country to Guinea Bissau for over a year has negatively affected the smooth running of the Party, creating a huge lacuna.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The chairman equally frowned at the abuse and incessant castigation of the Party and its Leadership in the Media by the suspended Secretary and described his actions as capable of bringing the party to disrepute.

The State Chapter of the party pledged their unalloyed support to the leadership of Dr Ishaq Abdul Ahmed and Engr. Simon Adeshina as National Chairman and General Secretary respectively.

The SDP in the state passed a confidence votes on the leadership of Alh. Muktar Atima, lauded the support and the action of the state Chairman to the National Leadership who they disclosed has added immense value to the party in the State.

They Party also commended the Chairman for Supporting the new National leadership of the party and described the decision as one that is capable of putting the party in good stead ahead of the 2023 General elections.