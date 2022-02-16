From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has been commended for the implementation of ₦30,000 federal minimum wage

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Adeyemi described Governor Bello’s action as historic particularly now that about 70 per cent of state can’t pay the federal ₦30,000 minimum wage

According to the senator, Governor Bello is able to achieve these feats in spite of limited resources at the disposal of his administration.

He charged the labour and trade unions in Kogi to mobilise the state’s workforce to support the governor in his quest to lead the country as president come 2023.

“Certainly Governor Bello has shown that improving the lives of his people matters the most to him and I will like to assure him of my unflinching and unalloyed support in any way possible in his noble objective in improving and uplifting the economic status of our State and the country as successor to president Muhammmadu Buhari,” Adeyemi said.

The third term Senator appealed to Nigerians to support Governor Yahaya Bello in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I must confess that I am motivated and encouraged by Governor Bello’s boldness and urge him, for the benefit, development and emancipation of our people, to continue in his bid to succeed President Muhammadyu Buhari come 2023,″ the statement added.