From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole, has declared his intention to run for the seat of the Federal House of Representatives in the forthcoming general election.

Kolawole, a two-term lawmaker, is to represent the Kabba-Bunu Ijumu federal constituency seat on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in kabba, headquarters of Kabba Bunu Local Government Area, the speaker who provided food items and cash to over 1,000 widows and party executives in the over 30 wards of the district, said his intention to seek higher position was to provide more succour and democracy dividends to his people.

The pastor at the Christ Apostolic Church, Lokoja, said he was not a desperate politician, but urged the people to consider his enviable record of achievements as a lawmaker in the last seven years to vote for him and said if given the position he will not disappoint members of his constituency.

Aside from his passion to serve the under privileged in the society, he said the need to provide quality representation also motivated his decision to join the race, saying he has gathered enough experience as a two term lawmaker to make a difference at the National Assembly

Kolawole noted that the provision of succour to the widows was a way to appreciate God and also a way to remember his mother and wife who, he said, died serving humanity.