From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole on Easter Sunday declared his intention to run for the seat of the Federal House of Representatives in the forthcoming general election.

Prince Kolawole a two termed state Assembly lawmaker is to represent the Kabba-Bunu Ijumu Federal Constituency seat under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a colourful ceremony in kabba, headquarters of kabba bunu local government area of the state

, the speaker who provided food items and cash to over 1000 widows and party executives in the over 30 wards of the district said his intention to seek for higher position was to provide more succour and democracy dividends to his people.

The speaker who is a pastor at the Christ Apostolic Church, lokoja expressed gratitude to God for his uncommon favours upon his life and promised to always allow the fear of God to lead him in his dealings with the people of his constituency.

He said he was particularly moved by the massive show of love and prayers he received from within and outside the state when he lost his wife late last year and said that has really given him more zeal to render a selfless service to his people.

While saying he was not a desperate politician like some people, he however urged the people to consider his enviable record of achievements as a lawmaker in the last seven years to vote for him and said if given the position he will not disappoint members of his constituency.

Aside from his passion to serve the under privileged in the society, he said the need to provide quality representation also motivated his decision to join the race, saying he has gathered enough experience as a two term Lawmaker. to make a difference at the national assembly

Kolawole noted that the provision of succour to the widows was a way to appreciate God and also a way to remember his mother and wife who he said died serving humanity.