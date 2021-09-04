On Saturday 21 August, the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade, shut down the holy ground of the Redeemed Christian Church of Christ, RCCG Camp, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as she hosted the high and mighty that thronged the venue to witness her daughter; Titilayo Ayokunumi exchange marital vows with her heartthrob, Opeyemi Yusuf. The SSG and her husband, Dr. Omisade Ayoade, were perfect hosts who made their guests including top government functionaries and captains of industry feel so comfortable at the three-phased regal wedding celebration.

Early in the morning, the couple kick-started their journey into matrimony with the traditional engagement held at the RCCG Youth Centre. It was followed by the church wedding at the RCCG House of Favour, Ogun Province 4 Headquarters located inside the Redemption Camp where the couple solemnized their union. The train later returned to the banquet hall of the Youth Centre where guests were treated to lavish reception with ace compere and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st coordinated the ceremony.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.