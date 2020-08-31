Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The member All Progressive Congress Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, South-South, Chief David Lyon has congratulated the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello over the ruling of the Supreme Court which dismissed two appeals against his re-election and affirmed him as elected Governor of the State.

According to Lyon, the decision of the seven-member panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, which was unanimous, is a true reflection of the will of the people and good works done by the Bello administration in the first term and more to be done in the second.

Lyon who stated this while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict in a statement sent to newsmen via email, said the victory of Bello is truly divine and a morale booster that the judiciary is indeed the hope of the majority of the people who voted for the party, the APC and the good works of the present administrations in the state.

He expressed optimism on behalf of the leaders, elders, members, and the various organs of the party in the South-South Region and at the national level, that Bello would use the renewed hope of the people in his administration to build bridges of peace across the party and entrenching the spirit of love, unity, fairness and justice in the state.