John Adams, Minna

The North Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) has joined millions of Nigerians to condole with the Government and people of Kogi State over the loss of lives in the unfortunate accident involving petroleum tankers in Felele, Lokoja in Kogi State, on Wednesday.

The Forum said the accident which claimed the lives of primary school children was very shocking.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, described the accident as unfortunate and heartbreaking, especially when lives of innocent children were involved.

‘It is heartbreaking that these young and vibrant youths, including innocent children whom their destinies would have bettered the lot of our nation in future, have been forcefully exited from life. The painful way in which they left the world is very disheartening,’ the statement said.

‘The North Central Governors’ Forum pray God to have mercy on the souls of the departed and give the State, immediate families and friends the fortitude to bear the colossal loss.’

Over 20 people were burnt to death including primary school pupils and Kogi State Polytechnic students as a result of the petrol tanker explosion.