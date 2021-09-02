From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Kogi State Government on Thursday said it sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court over a purported order is secured which led to the freezing of its account with a new generation bank.

It said the action by the EFCC has embarrassed the state government, insisting that the claims made were false and should be disregarded by the Nigerian public.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, Kogi State Commissioner for Information Kingsley Fanwo said it may jettison its decision to sue the EFCC if they tender a public apology.

The Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday ordered the freezing of the Kogi State salary bailout account domiciled in a commercial bank over an alleged N20 billion loan obtained from it.

Tijjani Ringim, the judge who gave the order, said it would subsist pending the conclusion of an investigation or possible prosecution by the EFCC.

The EFCC had made an ex-parte application before the judge which, according to the agency, was brought pursuant to section 44(2) of the Constitution and section 34(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act and under the court’s jurisdiction.

Speaking on the issue, Kogi State Information Commissioner, Fanwo said: ‘While we cannot estimate the extent of the damage caused by this unwarranted attack of the EFCC to the image of the State, and the reputation of the governor and his entire team, including members of the financial team whose names have been mentioned and preserved forever on the internet in relation to this disgraceful episode, we believe, apart from other legal actions which will be taken against the EFCC, that this press release is most necessary to set the records straight and disabuse the minds of Nigerians who have received this fake news.

‘Consequently, we urge Nigerians to know that the various news surrounding the alleged conversion of salary bailout funds in Kogi State is fake, the allegations and acts are those of malicious men and women employing the machinery of government to do the bidding of their seen and unseen allies.

‘The Kogi State Government will seek appropriate redress and will resist most vehemently the instant attempt and any further attempt to bring her into disrepute.

“The allegation that the Kogi State Government authorised the opening of a fixed deposit account wherein it deposited the said bailout loan of 20 billion for the purpose of generating interest for itself is false. The Kogi State Government gave no mandate or instruction to Sterling Bank Plc to open a fixed deposit account on its behalf as it could barely meet the salary obligations for which the funds were received at the material time.

‘Sterling Bank Plc by its letter of 1st September 2021 confirmed in writing that the ‘the Kogi State Government does not currently operate or maintain a fixed deposit account with Sterling Bank’. Here is a copy of that letter.

‘The letter proceeded to confirm that all the balances in all the accounts operated by Kogi State Government was approximately N46 million naira. Finally, the letter confirmed that account number 0073572696 cited in the alleged order of the Court is ‘an internal (mirror) account operated by the Bank for the purposes of managing the Kogi State Bailout Facility.’

