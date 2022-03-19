From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Okene, have mourned the death of one of their pastors, Mr Alimi Victor, who was murdered while returning from church.

Pastor Victor was said to be on his way home from a church service at Okaito area along Kabba-Okene last week when he met his untimely death at the hands of the alleged suspects.

The deceased was said to have been hacked to death on 10th March by some hoodlums over undisclosed issues while on his way to his house at Ohoiokpe area in Okehi local government at the late hours of the fateful day.

This led to the arrest on Friday of three suspects at a spot in the Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman SP Williams Aya on Saturday said the body of the deceased was found in a pit along the route of his church, a few days after he was declared missing.

He added that the command has been on the trail of the hoodlums and that intelligence gatherings have led the operatives to arrest the three suspects in their hideout in the area.

According to him, the three suspects are already undergoing interrogation at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the command in their attempt to uncover the reasons behind their dastardly act.

Aya added that the command would not disclose the identity of the three suspects now as the police net is still on to tracks more of the culprits.

However, it was learnt that the death of the pastor may not be unconnected with issues arising from a grant scheme that he allegedly got himself involved in, and which the handlers are yet disbursed to the beneficiaries.