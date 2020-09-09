Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission has said it has fixed the Local government Election for December 12.

The Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Maman Nda Eri, made the announcement at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Governor Yahaya Bello had last month announced that the council elections will hold on October 12 which is a clear departure from the latest SIEC announcement.

Meanwhile, the Chairman said that the Commission has put all necessary arrangements in place that would translate to the successful conduct of the all important assignment.

Giving out details of the timetable of the scheduled election, Eri said that the program kicked off with Wednesday announcement to be followed by sensitisation tour of the 21 Local Government Areas between September 14 and 23.

Between September 24 and October 2, he said parties would be expected to submit their form while party primaries has been fixed for between October 6 and 13.

He disclosed that October 19 has been fixed for submission of forms at the SIEC headquarters while verification and documents is fixed for between October 27 and November 3.

He said Campaign starts on November 4, while December 10 has been fixed as the last day of campaign and the election proper will hold on December 12.