From Chinwendu Obioha, Abuja

A TownHall Meeting between the Kogi State Government and the people of the State will hold in Iyara, Headquarters of Ijumu Local Government Area on November 16.

The TownHall Meeting, a mandate of the State Ministry of Information and Communications is aimed at galvanizing the people of the State towards popular participation in governance.

Speaking to newsmen on the Meeting, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo said it is part of the initiative of the Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration to “thrust the people at the centre of governance”.

He said: “Governance is about the people and they should determine how they want to be governed by those elected to govern them.

“Governor Yahaya Bello was elected by the good people of Kogi State to lead them and it is incumbent on them to know what Government is doing with their mandate.

“It is not enough to build schools, roads, hospitals and empower the women and youth. Government must always come back to talk to the people and also hear from the people. GYB is running one of the most democratic systems in Nigeria today”.

Fanwo said the choice of Ijumu for the November TownHall Meeting was to hit the grassroots and know what the people living in the area feel about government programs, projects and policies, urging the people to “seize the opportunity to air their views on government performance”.

“We have nothing to hide. No administration has done better than the present administration in the State. Governor Yahaya Bello has secured our people by turning Kogi to the safest state in Nigeria and he has also united our people. Today, Kogi’s diversity is her strength.

“We are running a government of the people. We want to hear from the people. We want to render our stewardship to the good people who hired Governor Bello as their Governor through their massive votes. We need to listen to them”.

The Commissioner said the initiative is part of the GYB Administration’s commitment to Open Governance and Accountability, assuring the people that Kogi Open Governance and Accountability System is ready for unveiling.

“We are ready to unveil the highly digital Kogi Open Governance and Accountability System which is the first in Nigeria. The Governor will unveil it soon as we have completed all the technical work. We are also ready with the Kogi Digital Album. Our strength as an administration is our connection with the grassroots.

“Most of the roads, schools and healthcare facilities constructed by the GYB Administration are in villages. Governance is not all about urban development as those living in rural areas are also important citizens of our dear State.

“In Ijumu on Tuesday, we will listen to our people. We will first tell them what Government has done, is doing and will still do and then listen to them to hear from them. Government belongs to the people”.

Fanwo said the TownHall Meeting will go round all the Local Government Areas in the State, hailing Hon. Taofiq Isah for his commitment to the GYB Administration.

“The Algon Chairman has never stopped being one of the biggest assets of our administration. He is a rural development enthusiast and a man committed to the development of Ijumu Local Government Area in particular and Kogi State in general”, he said.

Societal stakeholders and opinion moulders as well as community groups are expected to grace the occasion.

