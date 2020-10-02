Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A second class traditional ruler Alh. Nasiru Momoh and 30 other prominent people in Adavi local government area of Kogi State have been arrested and detained at the state CID , Lokoja.

According to findings, the traditional ruler who is the Asema Uka (Otumi – Ajoko), and others were said to have raised an alarm over the imposition of an unpopular candidate which could ignite crisis in the area

A source close to the party , said some leadership of the party are not comfortable seeing the traditional ruler and some APC stalwarts supporting an All Progressive Congress chairmanship aspirant which is said not to be the annointed candidate of the governor.

The State Independet Electoral Commission (SIEC ) has slated the counci poll for December 12.

The council leader who is the SSA security, Mr Omuya is said to have ordered for their detention.

The affected people were said to have been invited for a meeting by the police and have been detained since Tuesday without being charged to court

Among those arrested and detained are the immediate past chairman of the council, Alh Ajoge Enesi, an APC stalwart, Major Abdullahi Aliyu(retd) , the youth leader and many others.

Our investigations further revealed that the council poll has caused serious crises within the ruling party as the APC is accused of only giving forms to those who are regarded as the governor’s anointed.

The imposition of candidates, it is learnt has caused serious crises in Dekina, Mopamuro, kabba bunu and many other local government areas in the state.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Willy Aya could not be reached for his reaction, but a senior police officer who craves anonymity said” the detention is an order from above’ and that they will only be charged to court if there is further directive