By Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The paramount ruler, Eje Ofu, and chairman of Ofu Local Government traditional rulers in Kogi State, Alhaji Akwu Obaje, has lauded the efforts of the Kogi State Government towards addressing the problem of power supply in Kogi East senatorial district.

Alhaji Obaje made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Lokoja.

He said that electricity plays a very significant role in the advancement of ànd development of any given area, adding that the project will attract more foreigners for investment.

Alhaji Obaje commended Governor Yahaya Bello for embarking on the rural electrification project tagged “Operation Light Up Kogi East Project’, describing it as a welcome development which is commendable.

The monarch further said that rural electrification project remains critical in the improvement of the peoples’ quality of life and that it boosts the social-economic activities.

‘We are very grateful for what you are doing for us because light is the foundation on which greatness is built. We believe that the project which has reached an advance stage will create job opportunity and improve commercial activities in Nine local government areas in Kogi East Senatorial district when completed.’

Alhaji Obaje urged the people to embrace peace and to be law-abiding in order to make the community attractive for foreigners and investors