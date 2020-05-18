Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Natasha Akpoti, for lacking in merit.

The petitioners had challenged the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16, 2019, Kogi State governorship election.

But in its judgment on Monday, the three-man tribunal led by Justice Kashim Kaigama unanimously held that the petition failed woefully.

It awarded the cost of N100,000 to be paid by each of the two petitioners to each of the three respondents – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC, and Governor Bello.

Overall, the total costs to be paid by the petitioners amount to N600,000.

The Tribunal has yet to fix a date for the judgment of the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Musa Wada.