Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja office of Dr Oladapo Otituju, the lawyer representing Senator Smart Adeyemi at the Kogi State National has been burgled by suspected hoodlums.

The chambers located at the Mpape new layout was burggled at about midnight by seven armed men who tied the security man on duty.

Otituju told Daily Sun that no document relating to the case before the tribunal was kept in the office.

The attack is coming three days after Senator Dino who is challenging the victory of Senator Adeyemi at the November 16 and 30th election had closed his case.

According to Dr. Otitoju, in the process of forcing their way into his office, doors, windows and other valuables were destroyed.

He said unknown to the hoodlums, no document relating to the case before the tribunal was kept in the office.

”My office was attacked by suspected armed gang looking for documents of cases in court.

”Unknown to them, the documents and files of cases were not kept in the office”, he said.

The tribunal led by Justice Isa Sambo adjourned sitting last week Thursday, April 23 2019 to April 28, 2019 when the Independent National Electoral Commission is expected to open its case.

Apart from Senator Adeyemi, Senator Melaye had also joined INEC and the All Progressives Congress, APC in the petition before the tribunal as respondents.