Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Four officers of the Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have reportedly been kidnapped.

It was learnt that the officers were kidnapped on Thursday while on their way to Benue State to attend a promotion exam when they were abducted.

According to a source close to one of the victims, it said the five officers were travelling in an official vehicle when they were abducted around Ajegwu Junction on Itobe Anyigba highway.

He added that the fifth person escaped while they were being marched into the bush.

He said the alleged abductors have established communication with families asking for thirty million naira only (N30 million) ransom each.

It would be recalled that 11 persons were abducted on the same spot on Monday, while six persons including a law school student were on Sunday kidnapped on Obajana Kabba road, including six JAMB staff who were kidnapped last week.

When contacted the state commandant of NSCDC, Mr Peter Samuel Maigeri, claimed he has not been briefed over the abduction.