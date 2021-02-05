Players of Kogi United on Thursday launched a peaceful protest at the Kogi State Government House to press home the demand for their unpaid sign-on-fees for two years.

The players who were dressed in their club colours marched to the State government house to lodge their complaint to Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello.

They blocked the entrance of the Government House, threatened to continue the protest until all their entitlements were paid. The angry players have also threatened to adopt other options, which include boycotting of their 2020/21 Nigeria National League matches. “We want to be paid our two years sign-on-fees as we have people that looks up to us for survival,” said one of the angry players.

“They promised to pay our entitlements but it did not happen.” “We are tired of empty promises from Kogi State Government. We don’t think playing league games will be a good option for us.”

The players also claimed that increment in salaries, which was promised by the State Government, is yet to be activated. It will be recalled that Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello recently approved the release of the sum of N3, 980, 000,000 to implement projects in the first quarter as provided for in the budget.