Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Kogi State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, against the outcome of the November 2019 election won by Senator Smart Adeyemi.

The three-man tribunal panel led by Justice Isa Sambo, it it’s unanimous judgment affirmed Adeyemi’s election as the winner of the disputed poll.

Although the main election was held in March 2019, the re-run election which was the subject of litigation was conducted in November 30 in 53 polling units on the order of the Court of Appeal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, who garnered 88,373 votes as the winner of the poll.

INEC declared that he defeated Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 62,133.

But Melaye had in his petition urged the tribunal to declare him the winner of the election or order a fresh election.

Melaye with his party as co-petitioner had joined INEC, the APC and Adeyemi as the respondents to the petition.

But in its judgment on Wednesday, the tribunal held that both Melaye and his party failed to prove their claims in the petition.

It held that the evidence of the witnesses called by the petitioners was discredited during cross-examination and turned out to be “worthless, unreliable and unmerited statement”, and as such could not be relied on.