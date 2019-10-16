Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Campaign Organization of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has confirmed that the leaders of the party in Kogi West Senatorial District who visited Governor Yahaya Bello recently did not endorse his re-election contrary to a widely circulated communique after the visit.

A statement by the Public Communications Committee of the Campaign Organization, made available to newsmen in Lokoja and signed by Chief Shola Adedoyin said all the PDP leaders who attended the meeting with the governor had denounced the communique as” fake and a handiwork of an underhanded author”.

The statesmen said that the leader of the group, Gen David Jemibewon, and other members of the Kogi West Elders Forum have confirmed their loyalty to the party and their unalloyed support for the election of Musa Wada and his running mate, Chief Samuel Aro, in the election.

The Campaign Organization urged the members of the public to disregard insinuations of disloyalty to the party and hidden agenda as contained in its earlier statement.

The statement specifically mentioned Gen J. O. Oshanupin, rtd, Col. Olusegun Oloruntoba, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, and Mr Dan Kunle as honourable men who would never betray the interests of the people of Kogi West and the PDP

The campaign Organization commended Dr David Atte for throwing more light on what transpired at the said meeting, adding that those whose aim was to destabilise the PDP in Kogi West District have failed woefully, as the party remains united and strong as it prepares to win the coming election.