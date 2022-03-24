From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, has said that his performance in the Red Chamber has saved Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, in the state.

Senator Adeyemi noted that during his campaign to return to the Senate in 2019, governor Bello campaigned offered himself as surety for him in Kogi West senatorial district.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The lawmaker said the governor staked his integrity and assured Kogi West that voting for Adeyemi to return to the Senate would ensure that the district enjoy democracy dividends from the Federal Government.

Adeyemi said these when the Bunu Development Association visited him in Abuja, recently.

The over 30-man delegation were led by the National Chairman, Bunu Development Association, Pastor Johnson Kolawole.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In a two-hour closed door session, they thanked senator Adeyemi for his consistent and unconditional love for the people of Bunu and the “tremendous impact of senator Smart, particularly his efforts towards the reconstruction of Ayetoro Kiri Sukuk Road Section in pulling down the big hill and also the award of contract by the federal government, last year.”

The delegation expressed gratitude to the lawmaker on the several bills initiated by him amongst which are the Kabba Law School Campus, the upgrade of the college of Agriculture to a full fledged University, the upgrade of Medical Centre, Lokoja to Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja, Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences Egbe, National Institute of Fisheries and Aquatic Studies Kotonkarfe, Kogi State, to mention a few.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

In his response, Adeyemi reminded the association that “the governor put his integrity on the line” to ensure that he was re-elected, and noted that if his performance has been abysmal, “the Governor would have been held responsible or been accused of imposition.”

Senator Smart, recalled that “Governor Yahaya Bello participated fully and vigorously” in his campaign, and “the singular act of putting his reputation on the line will remain indelible and evergreen.”