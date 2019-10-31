Senator Smart Adeyemi and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, for Kogi West senatorial rerun election has called on the electorate not to vote for a rascal that will batter the image of the district but for someone who has integrity and the genuine love for the masses at heart.

The journalist-turned politician who said he was ready to rebuild the battered image of the senatorial district if elected, urged the people not to elect rascals, misfits and people of questionable background into power.

The second term senator stated this on Tuesday in Kabba during his flag-off campaign for the senatorial seat amidst a mammoth crowd who kept on cheering him.

He said politics is a serious business that must not be left in the hands of charlatans and street fighters, stressing that the people can no longer afford to submit their collective destiny to a trouble maker.

“Please forgive me if I have offended you in the past, I have also forgiven those who offended me. Let’s forge a new beginning.

“Let’s not vote for a rascal who will disgrace our senatorial district. I will rebuild Kogi West image and serve you with dignity. Vote for APC, APC is for development. Vote for me because I am a man of proven integrity.

“I went to the national Assembly and returned with a national honour. My antecedents as a legislator as former NUJ President speak for me. I will correct the mistakes and character of a man that claimed to have represented us.”

Adeyemi however, urged the people of the senatorial district to defend their vote so as not to have a repeat of the manipulation of 2015 and 2019.

While enumerating his achievements as a two-term senator, he said if given the chance, he would do more to eradicate poverty and attract more development to his constituency.