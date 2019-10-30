Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi and candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Kogi West senatorial rerun election has called on the electorate not to vote for rascals that will battered the image of the district but for some who has integrity and genuine love of the masses at heart.

The journalist-turned politician who said he was ready to rebuild the battered image of the senatorial district, if elected, urged the people not to elect rascals, misfits and people of questionable background into power.

The second-term senator stated this on Tuesday in Kabba during his flag-off campaign for the senatorial seat with a mammoth crowd cheering him on.

He said politics is a serious business that must not be left in the hands of charlatans and street fighters, stressing that the people can no longer afford to submit their collective destiny to a trouble maker.

“Please forgive me if I have offended you in the past; I have also forgiven those who offended me. Let’s forge a new beginning.

“Let’s not vote for a rascal who will disgrace our senatorial district. We cannot leave our senatorial district in the hand of someone who has no solid moral foundation or a drug addict or someone with questionable family background and characters.

“I will rebuild Kogi West’s image and serve you with dignity. Vote for APC; APC is for development. Vote for me because I am a man of proven integrity.

“I went to the National Assembly and returned with national honour. My antecedents as a legislator and former NUJ president speak for me. I will correct the mistakes and character of a man that claimed to have represented us.”

Adeyemi, however, urged the people of the senatorial district to defend their vote so as not to have a repeat of the manipulation of 2015 and 2019.

While enumerating his achievements as a two-term senator, he said if given the chance, he would do more to eradicate poverty and attract more development to his constituency.

“I sponsored up to 50 bills and 100 motions. One of the bills is the establishment of revenue board for FCT that was left hanging for 15 years. I built the stadium used for this rally in Kabba; I procured 22 ambulances and 100 hospital beds and mattresses. I bought 500 vehicles and gave to both those who supported me and those who did not support me. The list is endless,” he added.