Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi (CON) is set to embark on a multi-million naira health insurance scheme for pregnant women in the senatorial district.

Senator Adeyemi disclosed this during a courtesy visit of Kogi West Local Government Area Legislative Council Leaders at his Maitama residence in Abuja, yesterday.

The lawmaker said the scheme is targeted at not less than 1,000 pregnant women across the senatorial district, which will cover their medical bills; from the period of ante-natal care to delivery.

He applauded the achievement of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello in the health sector, adding that his (Adeyemi) scheme is to support the governor’s noble intention in the state’s health sector.

Senator Adeyemi also added that the scheme would be registered under Kogi State Health insurance Scheme.

On their part, the Council leaders, in separate remarks appreciated the senator for reaching out to his constituents in diverse ways such as the timely intervention of the Senator during the COVID-19 period where he consistently provided relief materials and food items to his constituents.

