Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

It was celebration galore yesterday in lokoja and parts of okun-land as Smart Adeyemi of the All progressive Congress finally nailed Dino Melaye of the people’s Democratic party in the supplementary election held on Saturday.

Melaye was defeated after the result of the rerun held on Saturday by his long time rival and two term senator who represented Kogi west in the fourth and fifth assembly Smart Adeyemi was declared in favour of Adeyemi.

Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to dwarf his main opponent Dino Melaye who polled 62,133 votes.

Earlier the returning officer, Professor Olaide Lawal from Federal University, Oye,-Ekiti had said that the rerun became necessary in view of the fact that no clear winner emerged in the last Senatorial.

He said that the margin of win was less than the cancelled votes which means,the election was inconclusive according to electoral laws.

Melaye who had earlier last week signified his intention to boycott the supplimentary election however at the die minute summoned up courage to participate but however kicked against the results vowing to approach the tribunal as soon as possible to seek for redress.

The controversial politician also spoke shortly after casting his vote on Saturday that he would be approaching the election petition tribunal if the Independent National Electoral Commission did not review the election to his favour

“What we have as result is fraud… a major fraud,” the November 16 election was a fraud that would not stand.”

He said he has sent petitions to the effect that the earlier election was fraudulent, while “the supplementary election amounts to building something on nothing”.