Women stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, protested to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Abuja, demanding justice for Mrs Salome Abuh who was killed in Kogi.

Mrs Abuh, the PDP Women Leader of Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi, was murdered in her house on November 18 in a post-election violence.

The women led by PDP National Women Leader, Hajiya Mariya Waziri, told newsmen that they would not rest or relent until justice was secured for the deceased.

“Today, Nigerian women have gathered to continue our mourning and agitation over the death of an innocent woman, our sister, friend and mother, Mrs Abuh who was killed in cold blood in Kogi for participation in politics.

“We are here today to find answers to these nagging questions: Why are the murderers of our sister Mrs Abuh who are well known in their community still walking free?

“How long will justice continue to be delayed and denied for Mrs Abuh?

Who killed Salome Abuh? Who killed Abuh, this innocent mother?” she asked.

Waziri said that no mother deserved to be killed in cold blood, not even after enduring the pains and strife of motherhood.

The national woman leader described the killing as the ‘height of humiliation’, suppression of women in Nigeria, and a huge setback for women participation in politics.

Waziri called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take major action that would bring the perpetrators to justice, while also calling on Nigerians to raise their voices in solidarity for justice for Abuh.

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Mr Tony Ojukwu, receiving the protesting women, said that the Commission commiserated with them in their moment of grieves.

Ojukwu said while it was expected that Nigeria’s elections should be improving, unfortunately the improvement in the electoral system in the past seemed to have been rolled back during the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

“Everybody has attested to this. It behooves on all of us to make sure that we take steps to deepen our democracy in making sure that things like this did not go unchecked.”

Ojukwu said that was why Justice Uwaise electoral reform committee advocated an Electoral Offences Commission be established to ensure that electoral offenders were tried and prosecuted for justice to prevail.