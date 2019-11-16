Three days to the Kogi governorship election, the Ahmed Lawan-led Senate on Wednesday approved the release of N10 billion refund to the state, as requested by the patron saint of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate is also proceeding with its earlier rested bill criminalizing hate speech. Such a nice Senate, not the one led by that equally disrespectful former Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki.

I chuckled when I read that the bad belle Minority Leader Eyinnaya Abaribe pleaded with the legislative chamber to delay granting the application to next week so as not to give the impression that the refund is a transparent theft of public funds to help the incumbent have more than enough physical cash for the prosecution of the election That’s balderdash!

If anything is in doubt, it will not be the integrity of our amiable president. Nobody should talk about the bullion vans that were spotted at the home of the national leader of our saintly party on the eve of the last presidential election.

Nobody must ask questions if, after the senate approval, there is any questionable movement of bullion vans in Kogi State.

The three Japanese wise monkeys have shown us the path to a stress-free life: hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil.