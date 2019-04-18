(NAN)Veteran Labour leader, Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori has finally lost his battle to chair the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) as President Muhammadu Buhari has given him another assignment.

Buhari has appointed the former NUPENG leader and political activist as Chairman of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State, an appointment that takes immediate effect.

Kokori reported Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige to President Buhari at a June 12 commemorative event last year that Ngige had failed to get the NSITF board running, months after members were appointed.

The minister explained in a subsequent tiff with APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole that he was probing the murky financial affairs of the agency.

Now instead of Kokori at NSITF, a replacement from his geopolitical zone has been appointed to chair the agency.

He is Mr. Austin Enajemo-Isire, a chartered accountant, professional insurance executive, and banker. Mrs Ijeoma Okoronkwo will serve as secretary, according to Rhoda Iliya, Assistant Director Press in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Other members of the board are Mr Olawale, Osuolale Timothy, Dr Mohammed Yinusa, Mr Waheed Adeyanju, Mr Ibrahim Khaleel, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Mrs Dutse Aminu, Mr Jasper Azutalam, Executive Director, Finance, Mr Tijani Suleiman, Executive Admin, Mrs Kemi Nelson, Executive Director, Operations and Mr Ade Bayo Somefun, Managing Director & Chief Executive.

Iliya said the board would be inaugurated on Thursday, April 18, by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, in the Minister’s Conference Room, at 11: 00am.