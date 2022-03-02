By Sunday Ani

A presidential aspirant in 2023, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi (KOL), has set in motion her campaign tour across the country with her visit to the traditional Queen Mother of Lagos, the Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Omoba Abiola Dosunmu.

Her courtesy visit to the Victoria Island home of the Erelu Kuti of Lagos last week marked the beginning of her consultation with notable traditional rulers across the country ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The queen mother who admired the young aspirant’s courage and passion to alleviate the sufferings of the Nigerian prayed for her and her campaign team even as she told her that power comes only from the Almighty God.

‘This is more than just the audacity of hope; it is the audacity of audacity. This gives me joy because it shows that there are courageous young women out there who are willing and able to answer the call to duty for the country,’ the Queen Mother stated.

She also expressed concern over the worsening political situation in the country, the level of insecurity and the intractable epileptic power supply in the country, sharing her thoughts on them.

Okunnu-Lamidi and her campaign team presented an Eyo Festival portrait to the queen mother. The elated Erelu Kuti of Lagos, after receiving the portrait, which represents a unique festival to the people of Lagos, shared the authentic history and origins of Eyo, its connection to her family, and its originality in Lagos to the campaign team and the presidential aspirant.

As a descendant of the Isale Eko Lagos Island community, Okunnu-Lamidi values the courtesy visit because it recognises the Erelu Kuti as the queen mother of Lagos; a close confidant of the traditional rulers of Lagos, an adviser on all social matters, a traditional leader of women organisations, market guilds and a member of the kingmakers’ council.

Expressing gratitude to the queen mother, Okunnu-Lamidi: ‘I thank you for your support as a mother, traditionally, socially and politically. It is only right that I come to pay my respect first before venturing out of state. I know this journey would require a lot of wits and co-operation across the board. As a woman and youth, I cannot but start here.’

Thirty-eight-year-old Okunnu-Lamidi is contesting for the office of the president of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections. She is a youth and one of the new generations that believe in the hope, and promise of the Nigerian nation, and the ability of its people to make Nigeria work.