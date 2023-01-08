From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, has urged the people of Kebbi State to vote for all candidates of his party to enable them restore security, empowerment of youths and women and construction of railway line to the state.

Abiola stated this while addressing PRP supporters and chieftains at the flag of the governorship rally held at the Birnin Kebbi horse racing ground.

“I am standing before you today because of my integrity, and humble background. In our party, we don’t have fake presidential candidate, governorship candidate or senatorial candidates. From me down to the states Assembly, we are party men and women who are ready to discharge good leadership to all Nigerians.

“If elected as the president of this great nation, we shall fulfill all the promises we made to you. Your security will be our priority. Take your PVCs; vote for PRP candidates from the state to federal levels. It is on record that railway line has been on Nigeria map and we are going to implement the map.

“If elected, we shall be like you, relate with you because we shall behave like we belong to you. We are going to create jobs because I came from the background where creation of jobs and empowerment of women are my priority.

“I want you to know that 2023 elections will be historical because 60 per cent of the sitting governors are going; 77 per cent of members of National Assembly and state House of Assembly are going. Therefore, don’t let them buy your votes; don’t let them deceive you; vote for PRP and our future will change for better,” he said.

In his remarks, the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Hazo Haruna, also urged the people of the state to vote for all candidates of PRP, stressing that a victory for PRP would be an end to cheating, insecurity and oppression.