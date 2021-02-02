Africa ICT Alliance (AfICTA) has announced Kola Okunola, SA/ICT, ‎Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as the winner of the “Africa ICT Personality Award 2020”.

He won the election conducted electronically with 70.8% of the total ballots cast in his favour.

The Africa ICT Personality Award is for Public/Government officials who have played a significant role in shaping ICT public in their country leading to job creation.

The process of identifying the winner of the award for the year started in the month of September 2020 with the call for nominations to which over 25 form submissions were received from different nations in Africa by 27th November. The Secretariat thence confirmed from each nominee their acceptance to participate in the contest and electronic voting which lasted for 5 working days (from 14 -18 December 2020) concluded the process.

The AfICTA ICT Awards are in two categories “Africa ICT Champion Award” and “Africa ICT Personality Award”. The awards ceremony is the centerpiece of the AfICTA annual Summit, with the goal of identifying the most outstanding ICT leaders in public/private sectors across Africa, that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in using ICT to benefit organizations, governments, and society.

Okunola now joins the list of highly ranked and influential ICT personalities such as Nermine El Saadany, Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu.