Ingredients for successful business and accountable governance will be digested by industry bosses, governors, opinion leaders, and civil society on October 15 when Professor Anya O. Anya delivers TheNiche Newspaper second annual lecture.

Anya, former chief executive officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and scholar of international repute, will speak on ‘Business and Accountable Governance: The Obligation of Leadership’. Former diplomat, boardroom giant, and academic, Dr. Christopher Kolade, will chair the event, which holds at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos at 10am.

Kolade’s analytical mind will gel with Anya’s erudition to create an environment for a healthy debate by professionals who are also scholars, experts, and stakeholders in the Nigerian Project. The lecture series is the contribution of TheNiche to a Nigeria of everyone’s dream, an avenue for thinkers and experts to rub minds on the best way to grow the polity and economy.

TheNiche, published by Acclaim Communications Limited, started the series last year, which also marked the fourth anniversary of the newspaper.

Last year’s lecture was delivered by Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2019 election; and chaired by Professor Remi Sonaiya, presidential candidate of KOWA party in 2015.

It was an intellectual feast, according to a statement issued by TheNiche Executive Editor, Oguwike Nwachuku.

He said this year, Anya, a professor of biology and one of Nigeria’s finest intellectuals, will stir minds in the debate, “in line with our pledge last year to do so.”

Others who have accepted invitation to the lecture include governors, traditional rulers, public servants, captains of industry, the media, and key members of civil society organisations.

“At the event, TheNiche will also recognise some individuals and corporate bodies who have shown commitment to industry, good governance, and accountability in their activities that are in public interest,” Nwachuku said.

TheNiche, an incisive, analytical, and investigative newspaper, debuted in April 2014 in both hard copy and online.

It migrated fully online in November 2017, and continues to play its watchdog role with factual, fair, and balanced reporting.