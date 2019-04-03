Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that the killers of Kolade Johnson, a football fan, would be prosecuted.

A stray bullet hit the deceased during a raid by the anti-cultism unit of the command at Onipetesi, Lagos-Abeokuta road on Sunday.

The President regretted the killing by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from the Lagos State Police Command, which he described as unfortunate and avoidable.

Buhari in a statement commiserating with the family of the deceased, acknowledged the genuine outrage regarding the activities of SARS and reassures the public that swift actions have already been taken.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari noted that the suspects are in custody and an orderly room trial is set to commence immediately, following which indicted officers will be prosecuted in court.

According to the President, “Government will not tolerate in any way the brutalization of Nigerians or the violation of their rights. Any officer of the law enforcement agencies or any other government functionary caught in this act will certainly be visited with the full weight of the law.”

Buhari recalled the directives from the Presidency in 2018 to overhaul the management and activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, steps were taken by the Police leadership to restructure and reform SARS. He said he recognizes that a lot more remains to be done and this effort must be sustained.

Buhari reassured that this administration will continue to ensure that all officers in the Police and other law enforcement agencies conduct their operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and with due regard to International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law.