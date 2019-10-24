The people of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Council in Bayelsa State have declared total support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon.

They said their son who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri, was elected without any form of consultation with them.

Speaking on behalf of the people of the area in Sabageria during APC’s governorship campaign rally, Alternate Director General of the APC, Bayelsa State 2019 Governorship Campaign Council, Professor Seiyefa Brisibe who is from the area said the PDP deceived the people of Kolokuma/Opokuma during its last primary election that produced Senator Diri.

He pointed out that the area had an illustrious son they wanted as governorship candidate but the incumbent governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, gave the PDP ticket to Diri without consulting with people of the area.

The PDP candidate, he said, has not protected the interest of the people of the area and therefore cannot attract any form of development to the people, just as they did not benefit from the Dickson’s government for close to eight years.

“They claim we should support them because they have given us a governorship candidate. But did they consult us before giving us the governorship candidate? I urge you to vote for APC because we are sure of empowerment and development when David Lyon is in power”, he declared.

Lyon addressing the mammoth crowd that turned out for the rally assured the people of the area that if elected as governor, he would complete the Sabageria/Polako bridge project which has been abandoned for eight years.

Lyon who was received by traditional rulers, elders, women and youths of Kolga, also promised to provide soft loans and grants for small and medium scale business women from the area, in a bid to move the people above the poverty line.

“I am an Ijaw man like you, and I know your problems because they are the same problems I face every day as a person. When I become governor, I assure you that I would work hard to solve your problems. First, I would complete the abandoned Polako/Sabageria bridge to connect you to Yenagoa City. I would build befitting schools, hospitals and roads to ease your challenges as a people. I will sand-fill parts of Koloba Community in order to ensure that the annual flood that renders you homeless and jobless as a people don’t disturb you anymore. For our women, I will establish small-scale businesses for you. I will provide farm tools for farmers to sustain their means of livelihood.”