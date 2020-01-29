This Saturday at “DON’T DROP THE MIC” (DDTM) the spotlight will be on the charismatic “Kolly Dee” as he performs a few songs and crowd favourites.

KOLADE TOLULOPE ALADE aka KOLLYDEE is a Nigerian singer/songwriter, composer, recording artist, performer and Medical Doctor who came into the spotlight with the release of his unique cover of DRAKE’S HOTLINE BLING in 2015 and hit R&B/POP single “One More Try” in 2016. He has been combining a career in medicine and music and this will be his first headline gig in Nigeria.

The event will be held at “BOGOBIRI HOUSE” located at 9 Maitama Sule St, Off Raymond Njoku St, (off Awolowo rd), Ikoyi, Lagos. When asked what fans should expect from KOLLYDEE, His manager, Toks Asher Young said, “nothing short of an intimate unplugged performance that will leave fans satisfied and at the same wanting for more”. He assured that Kollydee always brings the fire for all his performances and that Saturday won’t be an exception.

The theme of the night is “Almost Famous” so expect the DDTM squad to be on hand to create some epic fame inspired musicals on the spot.

The event is proudly supported by Cool FM, Jameson and The British Council, BOGOBIRI HOTEL, Nigeria Info and Lagos Theatre Festival.

ABOUT DON’T DROP THE MIC

Don’t Drop The Mic (DDTM) is a themed urban variety show where artists create songs off the cuff, freestyle, perform, battle and “improvise” on the spot. Founded by Femi Aribisala (who also doubles as host for the show), Akin Solanke and

Joshua Iyamu.

Each show is given a particular theme which is presented to the audience, and this is used to inspire ideas and suggestions that are then translated into monologues, dialogues, songs and games for educative and entertainment purposes.

The program champions social interaction; its main aim being to provide a platform whereby “improvisation” is viewed as a necessary component for social sensitisation to various issues; and as an instrument for positive change; the dissemination of ideas, thoughts, perspectives and dreams.

Dont Drop the Mic is more than just an event, it is a philosophy that encourages people to press on and never give up.

For inquiries and sponsorship:

EMAIL: [email protected]

PHONE: 08098711724 or 08157167133

IG: @donotdropthemic