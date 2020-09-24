Nigerian hip hop act, Aroloye Samuel Ayomide aka Koloflow has released his much anticipated mixtape entitled Sleeper.

According to a statement from his management, the mixtape is soul lifting and will leave a lasting impression on the entertainment industry for a long time to come. The statement also described the fast rising act that is currently topping music charts as a breath of fresh air in an over saturated music industry and assured fans of new tunes and visuals for the mixtape before the end of the year.

Speaking, the 400 Level student of Computer Science, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, who is also a member of the royal family of Idanre Kingdom said he developed interest in singing and began his music career at a very tender age adding that he is multi talented and versatile because he is a rapper, pop artiste and songwriter with a touch of class.

He said: “This is my first official mixtape which comprises six tracks, including a bonus hit which was all written by me. This mixtape is a collector’s item that will leave a lasting impression on the industry because my sound is unique.”

According to him, the lead single, Afrovibe is a new sound, a testament to how his sound has evolved adding that Afrovibe is more like a genre to him because it is all about ‘vibing’ with no stress.

Sweet Potato, another track on the mixtape is all about being emotionally attached to a girl while Ludo, the third track on the mixtape was inspired by Wande Coal.

He continues: “Ludo is one track that is very close to my heart. It really brought out the sound in me and that was because it was inspired by Wande Coal, one artiste that has really inspired me.

Other songs in the mixtape are Slow Mo, which he says he is like a street anthem for every single soul out there on the street chasing their dreams.

Other songs on the mixtape are Mamacita, dedicated to a curvy and beautiful girl while Enitan is a song with a strong proverbial message for youngsters.